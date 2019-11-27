WOOD RIVER — Scott Allen Perrin, 47, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Wood River. He was born on Dec. 8, 1971 to Ronald J Perrin Sr. and Suzanne J. (Patton) Newell in Alton, Illinois.

Scott attended and graduated from Alton. He is survived by father Ronald J Perrin Sr.; brothers Ronald J. Jr and Gregory; and son Zachary.

He is proceeded in death by his mother Suzanne Newell.

Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in East Alton, Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hayner Public Library.