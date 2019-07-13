SHANNON KILMER

DOWNS — Shannon A. Kilmer, 44, of Downs, Illinois, passed away on June 12, 2019 after a hero fought battle from A.L.S./Lou Gehrig's disease. He was born on Oct. 21, 1974 to Dennis and Martha (McGrew) Kilmer in Spokane, Washington. He married Sharon Bresnahan on June 10, 2000 in Delavan, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife Sharron, his parents Martha and Dennis Kilmer (Judith Kilmer), daughters Keelin and Avery, one brother Noah Kilmer (Jen Curtiss).

A graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, Shannon studied criminal justice at University of Illinois and Fine Arts at Illinois State University.

Shannon began work at State Farm Insurance as a test analyst in 2004, left for civilian work in Iraq from 2008-2010, then returned to State Farm from 2010 until 2019.

Shannon was an amazing person, husband, family man, a kind and gentle soul, an advocate for bees and their keeper, ceramics artist and supporter of anything creative. He loved gardening and canning his harvest. He was a St. Louis Cardinal fan in victory and defeat, an avid hunter and conservation steward, he rodeoed bareback horses (he always said he maid a bad cowboy), watcher of UFC fighting, studied Muay Thai in Thailand. He was a handy fix it guy and could build anything. A wonderful cook, he made baked beans taste gourmet. He enjoyed the sights and sounds of the 4th of July, riding his motorcycle, and donated blood and plasma when he could, enough to save 10 lives.

He was never afraid to say what was on his mind and you could agree to disagree with him, ending in a handshake or a hug. Shannon had an amazing, contagious smile and laugh, loved to make funny faces and had an undeniable passion for looking at tress, finding nature in them. Shannon would want all of his family, friends and colleagues to Keep Hammering!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FBO Kilmer Girls, 161428 at CEFCU Bank in Bloomington, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.