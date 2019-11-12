GRANITE CITY — Shannon D. Monroe, 43, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at her home in Granite City.

Shannon was born on June 2, 1976 in Granite City. Shannon was a caregiver who loved children and cooking. She was a member and in Catechumen at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madison and in her free time she enjoyed her days of vacationing with her family. Shannon will be remembered for her giving heart and all the special times she shared with her family and friends.

Shannon is survived and will be missed by her husband; Nathan Monroe Sr., whom she married on Oct. 19, 2002; sons, Devon Taylor of Granite City, and Nathan Monroe Jr. of Granite City; daughter, Marissa Monroe of Granite City; mother and father-in-law, Kathi and Steven Jones of Granite City; father and mother-in-law, George and Kristine Smith of Granite City; brother, Christopher A. Smith; sister, Patricia Smith; and many other close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 7 p.m. at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 416 Ewing Ave. in Madison, Illinois, with Father Nicholas Finley officiating.

Visitation will continue on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial celebration at 10 a.m. at the church.

Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Purdin Cemetery in Purdin, Missouri.

Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.