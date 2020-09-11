1/2
Shannon Philbeck
1990 - 2020
BETHALTO — Shannon Lynne Philbeck, 30, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 24, 1990, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Kevin Sanders and Deneen (Harvey) Philbeck.

Survivors include her dad and step – mom, Kevin and Michele Sanders of West Plains, Missouri; her mom, Deneen Philbeck of Bethalto, Illinois; her daughter, Abigale Rose Faulhaber of Bethalto; a sister, Kirstie Beldon (Damien) of St. Louis, Missouri; a brother, Daniel Sanders (Crystal) of Wood River, Illinois; maternal grandparents, Dan Harvey of Edwardsville, Illinois; step-grandma, Jackie Harvey of Bethalto; and grandma, Marty Harris of Jerseyville, Illinois; uncle, William Sanders of East Alton, Illinois; aunt, Mary Sanders of Alton; aunt, Carol Woodruff of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; aunt, Dana Harvey of Wood River, Illinois; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Shannon was employed at Integrity of Wood River as a CNA. She was a member of Cornerstone Church in Bethalto.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Helen Sanders; and maternal step-grandparent, David Harris; and paternal aunt, Debra Meyers of East Alton.

In celebration of her life, the family hold a memorial visitation from 5 p.m. until time of memorial services at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate.

Face masks will be required and social distance guidelines being adhered to. Private family burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for her daughter Abigale.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
SEP
14
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
