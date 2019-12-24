BETHALTO — Shari Ann Yates, 59, passed away December 19, 2019 in her home in Bethalto, Illinois.

She was born May 8, 1960, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Jerry D. Dale and Annabel Kessler-Shaw.

Shari worked as a nurse's aide for a number of years in Madison County and was a Life Skills Instructor for Centerstone in Alton until early 2019. She was known for making everyone laugh, unmatched empathy, compassion, and her favorite things to do were playing dice and cards with family and friends as well as competing in a dart league. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, niece, cousin, and friend.

Shari was preceded in death by her parents and son, Andrew "AJ" Jacob Brooks. Survivors include Sarah B. Chalberg and husband, Bill, of Downers Grove, Amber N. Higgins and husband, Sean, of Bunker Hill, and four grandchildren, Grace, Harry and Ivar Chalberg and Cheyann Higgins, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Shari's life will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, with visitation noon until time of service at 3 p.m. at Elias Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the funeral home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto, IL 62010.