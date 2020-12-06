MORO — Sharon K. Arndt, 76, passed away 12:46 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Degreef Hospice House in St. Louis.

Born in Alton on September 8, 1944, she was the daughter of Wilmot and Ilean (Walters) Hunt. She married Farrell Arndt on June 10, 1961. He died December 23, 2016.

Surviving are two daughters, Angela Ball of East Alton and Bridgette (Joe) Mikes of Gilbert, Arizona; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Hunt; and a sister, Jennifer Yates of Wood River.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.