BETHALTO — Sharon C. Bechtold, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1939 in Virden, Illinois, the daughter of Marshall and Melba (Redenbo) Selkirk. She married Laverne (Babe) Bechtold on June 20, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, he survives.

Sharon was a former member of Main Street Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Laverne; son, Michael Bechtold of Alton; grandchildren, Chris and Corey Bechtold, Abagail and Jennifer Martinez; brother, Ronald (Marilyn) Selkirk of St. Joseph, Missouri, and three great-grandchildren.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dana; and one brother, Marshall Selkirk Jr.

A Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street Methodist Church in Alton.

