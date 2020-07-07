Sharon Broyles

BRIGHTON — Sharon Lee Broyles, 78, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Christian Northeast Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Brighton, to Howard and Aileen (Shea) Chapman.

She married William G. Broyles on Feb. 14, 1959, in Alton, Illinois. The two were married for 57 years prior to his passing in Sept. 2016.

Sharon was past president of the Brighton Civic League, Brighton Picnic Association, and the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Department being one of the first women who were certified as a Fireman in Brighton. She was an EMT with the Brighton Ambulance Service.

Prior to retirement, she worked for the Village of Brighton as a police dispatcher; and later worked and retired as the Village Clerk, serving the Village for 35 years.

Above all else, she was a devoted wife, and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Aaron and John; grandsons, James (Kim), Jordan, Taylor, and Connor; three great-granddaughters, Kaylin, Dakota, and Lucy; two brothers, Larry Chapman and Lance Chapman; and a half-brother, William Schmidt.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, James A. Broyles.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Brighton Police Department or Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection Department.

