ALTON — Sharon N. (Dooley) Castiglione, 79, passed away at 1:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Sharon was born Dec. 21, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Oran and Isla Dooley.

She married the late Gene Castiglione in 1972.

Sharon was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Gillespie, Illinois, serving as a secretary.

She enjoyed bowling and watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball.

She also modeled swimsuits for a short time.

Sharon lived out the last of her days living with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren, enjoying family and bragging about her newest addition.

She is survived by her son, Scott Reynolds of Alton; a granddaughter, Stephanie (Kyle Ruppert) Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Krysten, Abby, and Loralye Ruppert; and many other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

