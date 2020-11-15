1/1
Sharon Castiglione
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON —Sharon N. (Dooley) Castiglione, 79, passed away at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 11, 2020, at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Sharon was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of ­­­­­Oran and Isla Dooley.

She married the late Gene Castiglione in 1972.

Sharon was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Gillespie, Illinois, serving as a secretary. She enjoyed bowling and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She also modeled swimsuits for a short time.

Sharon lived out the last of her days living with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren, enjoying family and bragging about her newest addition.

She is survived by her son, Scott Reynolds, of Alton, Illinois; a granddaughter, Stephanie (Kyle Ruppert) Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Krysten, Abby, and Loralye Ruppert; and, many other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

An online condolence and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved