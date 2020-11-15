ALTON —Sharon N. (Dooley) Castiglione, 79, passed away at 1:39 a.m. Nov. 11, 2020, at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Sharon was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of ­­­­­Oran and Isla Dooley.

She married the late Gene Castiglione in 1972.

Sharon was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Gillespie, Illinois, serving as a secretary. She enjoyed bowling and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She also modeled swimsuits for a short time.

Sharon lived out the last of her days living with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren, enjoying family and bragging about her newest addition.

She is survived by her son, Scott Reynolds, of Alton, Illinois; a granddaughter, Stephanie (Kyle Ruppert) Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Krysten, Abby, and Loralye Ruppert; and, many other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

