1/1
Sharon Dawdy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Sharon R. Dawdy, age 77, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away 4:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and family.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Pastor Deborah Somerville will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Simple Room or the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home, Greenville, Illinois in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Ruth, the daughter of Kendall Pearce and Mildred Irene (Bentley) Mayhew, was born March 19, 1943 in Alton, Illinois.

After graduating from Alton High School, Sharon attended Greenville College and earned her degree in elementary education. She later obtained a Masters Degree in Education.

Sharon and John K. Dawdy were united in marriage on June 26, 1965 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Sharon taught 3rd grade in Melrose Park, Illinois, while John finished Medical School.

They moved back to Greenville in 1971 where she spent the next several years raising David, Anne and Jennifer. She enjoyed antiquing, refinishing furniture, and crafting.

Sharon went on to teach 3rd grade in Pocahontas, Illinois, until retiring in 2006.

She attended and was a member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Sharon is survived by her three children, David Dawdy of Lowell, Michigan, Anne Borwick and husband Chris of Greenville, along with Jennifer Tinsley and husband Lance of Colfax, Illinois.

She was the loving grandmother of 12: Jack (Abi), Will, Henry, Liza, Jasmine, Carrisa, Mya, Jada, William, Eli, Sophie and Abby.

Sharon was also a great-grandmother to Quincy and Grayson.

She is survived by her only sibling, Ronald Mayhew and wife Judy of Alton, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home Ltd
203 West Oak Street
Greenville, IL 62246
(618) 664-0431
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved