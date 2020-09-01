Sharon Dawdy

GREENVILLE — Sharon R. Dawdy, age 77, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away 4:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and family.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Pastor Deborah Somerville will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Simple Room or the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home, Greenville, Illinois in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Ruth, the daughter of Kendall Pearce and Mildred Irene (Bentley) Mayhew, was born March 19, 1943 in Alton, Illinois.

After graduating from Alton High School, Sharon attended Greenville College and earned her degree in elementary education. She later obtained a Masters Degree in Education.

Sharon and John K. Dawdy were united in marriage on June 26, 1965 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Sharon taught 3rd grade in Melrose Park, Illinois, while John finished Medical School.

They moved back to Greenville in 1971 where she spent the next several years raising David, Anne and Jennifer. She enjoyed antiquing, refinishing furniture, and crafting.

Sharon went on to teach 3rd grade in Pocahontas, Illinois, until retiring in 2006.

She attended and was a member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Sharon is survived by her three children, David Dawdy of Lowell, Michigan, Anne Borwick and husband Chris of Greenville, along with Jennifer Tinsley and husband Lance of Colfax, Illinois.

She was the loving grandmother of 12: Jack (Abi), Will, Henry, Liza, Jasmine, Carrisa, Mya, Jada, William, Eli, Sophie and Abby.

Sharon was also a great-grandmother to Quincy and Grayson.

She is survived by her only sibling, Ronald Mayhew and wife Judy of Alton, Illinois.