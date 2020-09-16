1/
Sharon Dolan
1942 - 2020
JERSEYVILLE — Sharon Ann (Hagen) Brock Dolan, 77, died at 10:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born in Meppen, Illinois, on Dec. 5, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Henry Herman and Mary Ann (Brock) Hagen.

A native of Calhoun County, Sharon graduated in 1960 from Brussels High school.

Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Christine and Larry Klunk of Florissant, Missouri, Ronald and Jan Robeen of Rochester, Illinois, and Joseph and Connie Robeen of Brussels, Illinois; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and Larry Travers of Matteson, Brianna Klunk of Florissant, Missouri, Hannah and Nathaniel Sellers of Godfrey, Illinois, Benjamin Robeen of Fenton, Missouri, Andrew Robeen of Brussels, Eric Robeen of Brussels, Ashely and Eliot Batten of Springfield, Illinois, and Laura McDow and Justin Holderread of Springfield; a great-granddaughter, Mila, and another due to arrive in Dec. 2020; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Terry Hagen of Brussels, and Gary and Lois Hagen of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Charles Murphy of Springfield.

Due to COVID-19, a private mass will be celebrated at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen, Illinois.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Meppen.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
