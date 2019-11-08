Sharon Forrester (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL
62010
(618)-377-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Obituary
BETHALTO — Sharon S. Forrester, 73, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9:31 a.m. at her home.

She was born on March 2, 1946, the daughter of Walter and Helen (Gillespie) Stormer. At St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Sharon married Don E. Forrester on June 28, 1968. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2001.

Sharon earned her Master of Science in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 52 years, 30 of those she worked at St. Joseph's and St. Anthony's Hospital before being employed at BJC Siteman East Cancer Center. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Sharon enjoyed boating, swimming, traveling, being active in all of the school activies at OLQP church, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Christofferson (Shawn) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Julie Collman (Jody) of Bethalto; a son, John Forrester of Bethalto; six grandchildren, Chase, Corey, Lexi, Jackson, Thomas, and Emily; two brothers, Gene Stormer (Janet) of Springfield, Illinois and Bob Stormer (Sheri) of Dixon, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2-5 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace or the .

Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
