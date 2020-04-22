CARROLLTON — Sharon A. Gill, 77, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born in Alton on April 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Marguerite (Elmendorf) Williams.

She married Matt Gill in 1988 and he survives.

Also surviving are a son, Matthew (Amy) Hausmann of Brooklyn, New York; a daughter, Angie Gill of California; and two sisters, Janis (Dale) Poindexter and Debra Frakes both of Alton.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronnie, and sister, Beverly.

Sharon taught behavior disorder students for 37 years before retiring in 2004. In addition to her students, she loved gardening and antiques and rescuing animals.

Due to the situation in our country all services will be private. Memorials may be made to a . Condolence messages may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time.