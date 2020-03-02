Sharon Greenwell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Greenwell.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Sharon S. Greenwell, 68, died at 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born April 10, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Richard and Helen (Barnett) Young Sr.

She worked as a social worker for the Illinois Department of Rehab Center in East Alton. On May 1, 1976 she married Michael S. Greenwell in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Seth and Gulnaz Greenwell.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Mickey, Richard, Robert and Leonard Young.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Adult and Teen Challenge.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.