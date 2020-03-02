ALTON — Sharon S. Greenwell, 68, died at 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born April 10, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Richard and Helen (Barnett) Young Sr.

She worked as a social worker for the Illinois Department of Rehab Center in East Alton. On May 1, 1976 she married Michael S. Greenwell in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Seth and Gulnaz Greenwell.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Mickey, Richard, Robert and Leonard Young.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Adult and Teen Challenge.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.