Sharon Knepper

JERSEYVILLE — Sharon Louise Knepper, 77, of Jerseyville, Illinois, died at 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 1, 1943 in Jerseyville to the late John Herman and Charlotte Alvena (Kirchner) Rothe.

Sharon married David Morton Knepper on June 18, 1966 in Brighton, Illinois. He survives.

Her passion in life was teaching 1st grade before retiring in 2000. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, animals, especially cats, and collecting beanie babies and cat pottery.

Sharon also enjoyed helping and learning about land conservation and preservation.

She is survived by her husband, David; two sisters, Carol Nichol (Wayne Smith) of Minnesota and Linda (Paul) Bishop of Wisconsin; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Charlotte.

Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled.

Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
