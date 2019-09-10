TROY — Sharon Sue Nielsen (nee Gibbons), 65, of Troy, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Anderson Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 29, 1954 to Byford and Nora (Reever) Gibbons.

Surviving are three children, Denny (Kristen) Pavlotich, Kenny Pavlotich and Stephanie (David) Shirley; grandchildren Clayton and Lauren Pavlotich and Caleb Cook; sister Tammy Gibbons; brother, Ed (Sandra) Gibbons; and nieces and nephews.

As Sharon wished, her body was donated for science. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorial donations made to Siteman Cancer Center.