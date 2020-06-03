JERSEYVILLE — Sharon P. Ohley, 68, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on Aug. 26, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Nicholas and Frances (Cox) Akers. Her true joy came from her family, never passing up the opportunity to have everyone together. She also enjoyed anything arts and crafts and especially had a soft spot for her puppies. Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Rebecca and David Lane of Jerseyville, Illinois; a son and daughter in-law, Timothy and Angie Beiermann of High Ridge, Missouri; a brother and sister in-law, Mark and Tina Akers of South Carolina; a brother, Rob Akers of Florida; a sister, Karen Akers of Granite City, Illinois; five grandchildren, Alex and Austin Lane of Jerseyville, Katie Beiermann and her fiancé Blake and Emily Beiermann of Jerseyville, and Josh Beiermann of High Ridge, Missouri; also two great-grandchildren, Alex and Ella. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Nicki Summers. Due to current mandates surrounding COVID-19, private services will be held and burial will take place at the Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.



