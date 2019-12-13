CARBONDALE — Rev. Sharon L. Potter, 71, of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away at 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Carbondale, Illinois. Sharon was born Dec. 18, 1947 in Carmi, Illinois, a daughter to the late Rev. Wendell A. and Wanda Lee (Corzine) Robinson.

Rev. Potter was a retired United Methodist minister and member of the Illinois Great Rivers United Conference of the United Methodist Church. She was a 1965 graduate of Marion High School and a 1969 graduate of Asbury University.

Sharon enjoyed a lifetime of service to her family and congregations, pastoring in Mulberry Grove, Lawrenceville, Alton, and Orion. She continued her ministry in retirement as a leader of many trips to the Holy Land and at her home at the Landings in Carbondale.

Sharon loved the great outdoors almost as much as her family and congregations. She spent many years exploring the National Parks system and had a particular love of Estes Park in her favorite state of Colorado.

Sharon gave of herself and shared the love of God and His word in her every word and deed. She was an example of God's love to us all.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Murphysboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Danny Motta to officiate.

Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Illinois, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Murphysboro United Methodist Church. Memorials made to the Preachers Aid Society are the preferred form of remembrance.

Survivors include one daughter, Andrea Potter of Portland, Oregon; one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Erin Potter of Maplewood, New Jersey; and one grandson, Graeme A. Potter of Maplewood.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Renshaw; and one brother-in-law, Rev. Earl R. Renshaw.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.