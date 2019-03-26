SHARON RANGE

CARROLLTON — Sharon G. Range, 72, of Carrollton, Illinois died on March 24, 2019 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. Born in Carrollton on Jan. 18, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Richard Alan and Mildred I. (Ruyle) Snyder.

On July 3, 1966 she married Leslie Warren Range and he survives. Also surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law: Michelle and David Coonrod of Moro, Illinois, Melanie and Kelly Keeney of Collinsville, Illinois, grandchildren: Rachel (Brandon) Seagraves, Nathan Coonrod, Bryan and Brody Keeney , a great-grandchild: Traigor Seagraves and a brother and sister-in-law: Frank and Jane Snyder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters: Shirley Settles and Charlotte Snyder (an infant), and a brother Richard Snyder.

Sharon was a dedicated stay at home Mom. Early in her working life she worked from her home selling Mary Kay and did some real estate work. After her children were raised she worked for many years as a personnel manager for Walmart until retirement. Sharon was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton. She was a dear lady who had a million dollar smile. She will be missed.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday March 29 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Boyd Memorial Hospital. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.