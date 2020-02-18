COTTAGE HILLS — Sharon "Sue" Schulte, 76, died at 11:34 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Oct. 5, 1943 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert Clarence Edwards and Ida J. (Malcom) Owens.

Mrs. Schulte was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hardin, Illinois. She was an avid bowler, active with the Relay For Life Calhoun County, and a member of the Exchangettes of Alton. She retired from National Maintenance and was the owner/operator of the Hardin Hotel.

Surviving is a daughter, Desiree Schulte (Mark Hayes) of Alton; three sons, Robert "Bob" Schulte (Terri) of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Brian K. Schulte (Melissa) of Alton, and Andy B. Schulte (Julie) of Godfrey, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Teri Minder, Kimberly Bartlett, McKenzie O'Bryon, Isabelle O'Bryon, Theodore Schulte, Ian Schulte, Jacob Richmond, and Chaz Hayes; three great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; also her siblings, Barbara Von Almen (Bob), Christine Lafikes (Louis), and Stephen Edwards (Rose).

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Paul Frazier will officiate.

Burial will be private at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the .

