Sharon Wense
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIGHTON — Sharon J. Wense, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, Illinois. Born Oct. 5, 1940 in Jerseyville, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Inez (Fritsch) Darr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel B. Wense in April, 1981; and her daughter-in-law, Mary A. Wense in 2006. Survivors include her son, Tim Wense; two grandsons, Michael T. Wense and Matthew J. Wense; great-grandchildren, Maverick J. Wense and Scarlet R. Wense; brother David A. Darr of Kane, Illinois; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews; and a granddaughter-in-law, Amber Wense. Special thanks are offered to Angie Wense, Juanita Darr, and Debra Terry. Services with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will be private due to the current crowd restrictions. Professional services through Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved