BRIGHTON — Sharon J. Wense, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, Illinois. Born Oct. 5, 1940 in Jerseyville, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Inez (Fritsch) Darr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel B. Wense in April, 1981; and her daughter-in-law, Mary A. Wense in 2006. Survivors include her son, Tim Wense; two grandsons, Michael T. Wense and Matthew J. Wense; great-grandchildren, Maverick J. Wense and Scarlet R. Wense; brother David A. Darr of Kane, Illinois; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews; and a granddaughter-in-law, Amber Wense. Special thanks are offered to Angie Wense, Juanita Darr, and Debra Terry. Services with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will be private due to the current crowd restrictions. Professional services through Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.