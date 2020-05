Or Copy this URL to Share



GRANITE CITY — Sharon Kay Yates, 76, of Granite City, Illinois, passed Monday, May 18, 2020. Sharon deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the American Cancer Society may be accepted at www.irwinchapel.com

