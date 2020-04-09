EAST ALTON — Sharrel Lee Carter, 79, passed away 2:14 p.m, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence.

Born Dec. 22, 1940 in Carmi, Illinois, he was the son of Rev. Harold and Ruby (Wright) Carter.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he had been a real estate agent for Century 21.

On Jan. 6, 1962 in East Alton, Illinois, he married Shirley Ann Frazier. She died Jan. 1, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis (Julie) Carter of East Alton, and Brad carter of Albany, Oregon; four grandchildren, Eiliza, Kathryn, Emily and Payton; brother, Lynn (Jan) Carter of Palm Coast, Florida; and sister, Joyce (Larry) Bailey of Willmington, North Carolina.

His parents; wife; and two brothers, Donald Carter and Loren Carter preceded in death.

Private services will be held on Saturday, April 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Tom Hufty will officiate.

A Facebook Live feed will be streamed on Dennis Carter's Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are requested for the .