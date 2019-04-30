SHAWN BOURGEOIS

MEMPHIS — Shawn J. Bourgeois, 44, of Metairie, Louisiana, passed at his residence on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1974, the son of William J. Bourgeois and the late Carla J. McHugh, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Shawn was my best friend. We always discussed all that pertained to us in life. Shawn has now joined up with his mom in a much better world than this one. God bless my son Shawn Joseph Bourgeois."

Shawn is survived by his father, William.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon on Wednesday, May 1 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

