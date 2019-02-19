SHAWN COURTO

WOOD RIVER — Shawn Courto, 34, died unexpectedly the morning of Feb. 18, 2019 due to a drug overdose. He was born in Wood River, Illinois on April 18, 1984.

He went to Wood River High School for a short time. Throughout his brief life, he worked at various fast food establishments and Tinsley Steel in Edwardsville, Illinois.

While having a heart of gold, Shawn could never quite shake his drug addictions. He spent various times in and out of rehab facilities as well as correctional institutions.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Ruth Huntsman of Edwardsville, Illinois; his sister, Shannon Courto of St. Louis, Missouri; his son, Riley Hormann of Cottage Hills, Illinois; and his fiancée, Jacki McEuen of Cook Station, Missouri.

Shawn's wishes were to be cremated; therefore, there will be no remembrance services. Condolences and donations may be sent to The F*ck Herion Foundation, 500 N. Congress, Suite D109, Delray Beach, FL 33445.