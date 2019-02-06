SHAWN HART

SOUTH ROXANA — Shawn Dean Hart, 38, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at his home.

Born Oct. 1, 1980 in New Mexico, Missouri, he was a son of Debora J. Slocum and Shawn L. Hart.

Shawn worked as a technician at World Wide Technologies. He excelled in high school basketball and loved to recall those days. He lived in Illinois, and therefore was a Chicago sports team fan. In particular order, he loved the Chicago Bears, the Cubs, and the Blackhawks.

He is survived by his mother, Debora Slocum, his grandmother, Bonna June Slocum, and his brother, Derick White, all of Rosewood Heights; his sister and brother-in-law, Talley and Eric Wehrle of Godfrey; his father, Shawn Hart of Bethalto; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allen Dean Slocum.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 9 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 1 p.m. until memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Shawn's request was that friends and family come casually dressed and celebrate.

Memorials may be made to the .

