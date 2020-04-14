COTTAGE HILLS — Sheila "Joyce" Benton, 77, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare.

Joyce was born on Feb. 19, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Marvin L. and Marjorie A. (Hastings) Irvin. She married Harold Ray Benton, Sr, on June 10, 1961 in Bernalillo, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2014.

She worked at Ed Kraut and Son Tree Service before retirement. Joyce enjoyed time with her family, collecting cookbooks, and yard sales.

Joyce is survived by her brother, Jimmy Irvin and his children Pam, Lilly, James and Charles all of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Robert and Carolyn Benton of Bethalto, Illinois, Bryan Benton and family of Hamel, Illinois, and Heather Benton of Bethalto.

Joyce is also survived by her children, Theresa "Terri" (Pete) Cravens of Cottage Hills, Cindy Benton of Hartford, Illinois, and estranged daughter, Sherri Reedy of Illinois; grandchildren, Joey Benton of Alton, Mike and Lindsey Anderson of East Alton, Ashley and Danny Allen of Collinsville, Illinois, Jimmy Benton and Lyndsey Kelso of Moro, Illinois, Bradley and Haleigh Brewer of St Jacob, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Connor and Alaina Anderson, Kaleb Benton and William Sproull, Camille and Gunner Allen, and Landen Benton.

Along with her parents and husband, Harold; she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sheila Marjorie; her son,"Jr" Benton; granddaughter, Jennifer Benton; and son-in-law, Mike Cooper.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Donations can be made to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home to assist with services.

