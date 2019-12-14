BETHALTO — Sheilia M. Myers, 80, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1939, in Moro, Illinois, the daughter of the late George H. and Alice O. (Lawrence) Schreier. She married Dewane Myers on June 20, 1959, in Bethalto, Illinois, and he survives.

Sheilia was formerly employed at the Bank of Edwardsville, Illinois, where she was the secretary to the President of the bank. She then worked along with her husband at Myers Welding where she was the bookkeeper. Sheilia enjoyed gardening, cooking, dogs, canning vegetables, crafts, and doing yard work.

Survivers include a daughter and son in law, Shari and Jeff Bartlow of Opelika, Alabama; a son and daughter in law, Mike and Cindy Myers of Moro; six grandchildren, Zachary Bartlow and his wife Krista, Jordan Bartlow, Dustin Bartlow, Abby Bartlow, Dylan Myers, Dalton Myers; two great grandchildren, Zander Bartlow and Rowan Bartlow; two sisters and brothers in law, Shirley and Norman Halcom of Edwardsville, and Helen and Tom Carter of Bethalto; a brother, Paul Schreier of Edwardsville; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mabel Ann.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to the Metro East Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.

