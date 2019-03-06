SHELVY DOUGLAS TUCKER

JERSEYVILLE — Shelvy Douglas Tucker, 82, of Jerseyville, Illinois, was taken home to her savior peacefully with her children by her side on March 1, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Alton, Illinois the daughter of Lew Edward and Nancy Douglas of Alton, Illinois.

She married Robert Norman Tucker on Sept. 18, 1973. She was preceded in death by her loving husband on Jan. 7, 2015. He is patiently waiting for her journey to be at his side once again.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Louellen Douglas, Violet Falls, Juanita Eads, Julia Miller, and Vivian Wiseman; brother, Edward Douglas; and one grandson, Jonathan Ramsey, surviving wife, Candice, great-grandsons, Kayden, and Landon, great-granddaughter Gracie.

She is survived by her daughter, Lona Campbell, of Brussels, Illinois; grandson, Aaron (Elaine) Edwards of O'Fallon, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Shaely, and Ethan; granddaughter, Michelle Moffitt of White Hall; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Nicole Dalia Delacruz and Waylon Moffitt; daughter, Sue (Kent) McCoy, of Benld, Illinois; grandson, Kyle Peyton; son, Lonnie (Tina) Ramsey of Carlinville, Illinois; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Nick) Hart of Chesterfield, Illinois; great-granddaughter, Haylee; granddaughter, Micah Ramsey of Plainview, Illinois; great-grandsons, Kaleb and Dean Warren; grandson, Joshua Ramsey of Carlinville, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Lucas, and Kennedy. She is also survived by her sisters, Brenda (Gary) Brunnworth of Jerseyville, Illinois and Barbara (Lowell) Dossett of Texas. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving pet Daisy.

Throughout her lifetime she was employed at the Alton Glass Works and as a private home health nurse.

Funeral Services will be at Kirby and Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert Norman Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity, church or Hospice of BJC — Alton, Illinois.

Special thanks to her caregivers Tina Eikerenkoetter, Christina Abbott, and Michelle Moffitt.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services — Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.