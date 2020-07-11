Sheri Jones

ARKANSAS — Sheri Lynn Jones, daughter of Vernon Smith, Jr. and Carol Garrett Smith, was born Dec. 12, 1970 in Davenport, Iowa.

She departed this life Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in Melbourne, Arkansas at the age of 49 years, 4 months and 28 days.

Sheri spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and friend. Before her illness, she worked as a Registered Nurse at White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was of the Christian faith.

Sheri is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Brandon Tutterow of Buckner, Missouri; four sons, Steve Broyles and wife Jennifer, Josh Smith, Trebor Broyles, and Christopher Burris all of Arkansas; her parents, Vernon and Carol Smith of Moro, Illinois; one brother, Shawn Smith of Moro, Illinois; two sisters, Kimberly Smith-West and husband Tracy of Smithville, Missouri, and Kaci Handlery and husband Reed of Columbia, South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also a host of other relatives and many good friends.

Graveside funeral service was held Thursday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at Combs Cemetery with Larry Hopkins officiating.

Arrangements by Eddie's Family Funeral Home in Melbourne.