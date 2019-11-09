WOOD RIVER — Sherri Ragus, 71, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her residence with family by her side. She was born on Jan. 13, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Benjamin and Helen (Sturgis) Lambert. She married James Ragus on May 21, 2005, in Jamaica, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter and son in law, Kelli and Gary Hermsmeyer of Godfrey, Illinois; three sons, Steven Raski, Ryan Kelsay, and Christopher Kelsay all of of Wood River, Illinois; and three grandchildren Landon Perkins, Nickolas Kelsay, and Samantha Kelsay,

Sherri was formerly employed as a home health aide for many years and was employed as a tech in the ICU at Anderson Hospital prior to her retirement.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the family for Nickolas Kelsay with checks payable to James Ragus and will be accepted at the funeral home.

