GRANITE CITY — Sherrie Ann Baker, 48 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Eminence, Missouri.

Born December 29, 1970 in Granite City, she was a Certified Nursing Assistant last working at Morningside of Troy and a stay-at-home grandma. She married Johnny Baker on December 31, 1992.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with funeral services at 7 p.m. with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Memorials are suggested to the Make- A- Wish Foundation.