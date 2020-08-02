COLUMBIA, MO. — Sherrie Neff, age 60, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Celebration of Life services are being planned.

Sherrie was born on Jan. 25, 1960 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Sylvia Prager who preceded her in death.

As a teenager in Fosterburg she obtained the First Class (Gold) Award in Girl Scouting. She has been involved with the Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland since 2009 and served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader for several years.

She earned a Bachelor of Science from Northeast Missouri State University in 1982. On Oct. 3, 1992 in Fosterburg, she was united in marriage to Bruce Neff who survives in their home. Sherrie worked most of her career at the University of Missouri Columbia as a veterinary technician. She celebrated 35 years of service with the University in May 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; son, Matthew; and daughter, Katherine. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Ward of Fosterburg; her brother, Tom Prager and his spouse Paula of Fosterburg; and her brother, Frank Prager and his spouse Chris of Dorsey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aunt Sophia Prager and Brother Wilmer "Willie" Prager.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Family would like to request masks to be worn. Burial will take place at Fosterburg Cemetery.

Donations can be made to www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org.

