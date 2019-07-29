SHERRY DIAMOND

JERSEYVILLE — Sherry Ann Lewis Diamond, 75, with her boys and her family by her side, was ushered into the presence of the Lord on July 28, 2019.

The daughter of Eldred and Alice (Maupin) Lewis, she was born in Washington, Missouri on Jan. 31, 1944.

Sherry, a member of the First Baptist Church in Bethalto, Illinois, jitterbugged her way through life and always tried to see the good in others. She had a Servant's heart from an early age, caring for her nieces and nephews; continuing throughout her life caring for many children and elderly friends. She used her time and talents selflessly, cooking, cleaning and sewing. Her greatest passion in life was her family. No one ever left her presence without a hug and "love you". She was the namesake, love and inspiration of 'Sherry's Snacks'.

Sherry was blessed with three sons from her marriage to Richard A. Hulker; Keith (Ellen) of Courtland, Virginia, Chad (Brenda) of Virginia Beach, virginia and Kyle of Alton; she will be loved and missed by her sister, Joyce Mandorca (her angel); two sisters-in-law, Betty Lewis and Helga Lewis; daughter-in-love, Indira Hulker; step-son, Ronnie Diamond; and step-daughter, Jenni Lynn Carstens, from her marriage to Ronnie Diamond; grandchildren, Morgan, Allyssa, Tucker, Brock and Kiersten; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Savannah and Abeline; nieces and nephews, Jan Helmkamp, Jean (Gary) Hunt, Scott Lewis, Stacy (Mike) Harman, Melodie (Michael) Smith, Brent (Lori) Mandorca, Maureen (Mike) Hammon, Laurie (Sean) Robinson; great nieces and nephews, Mandy Kutter, Melissa Thompson, Zachary, Matt and Casey Hammon, Tiffany Perry, Brett LaBoube, Mark, Jeff and Johnny Harman, Carley Link, Evan and Alexander Robinson, Nicholas Mandorca, Jeff Helmkamp, Julie Tuey, Brittany Fasser; and numerous friends and family who will hear the stories of Aunt Sherry and her fun-loving ways for years to come.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Sherwood Lewis and Lloyd Lewis; brother-in-law, Girard Mandorca; niece, Debbie Jean Lewis; nephew, Harold Dailey; and two great nieces, Jennifer Smith and Emily Turner.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 am, Wednesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Chip Faulkner will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be to Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.