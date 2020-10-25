Sherry Freeman

GODFREY — Sherry R. Freeman, 56, died at 1:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born October 18, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jon J. and Linda L. (Roberts) Schmoeller of Alton. Mrs. Freeman worked as an LPN for OSF St. Anthony's Health Center for 25 years. On December 20, 1985 she married Dennis L. Freeman in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Ashley Calame (Nick) of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Madison, Lillian and Jase Calame; and two step children, Chad Freeman of Florida and Stacy Aquino (Je'sus) of Florida. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Della M. Freeman of Godfrey; three sisters, Deanna Gunter (David) of Alton, Lori Bloom (Ron) of Godfrey, and Elizabeth Hisaw (Jon) of Godfrey; brothers- and sisters-in-law Brenda Harp (Doug), Kenneth Freeman (Debra), Kevin Freeman (Lori), and Jean Johns (Scott); as well as numerous, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Howard Freeman, and her grandparents, Bud and Pearl Schmoeller and Bob and Mary Roberts.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center or OSF St. Anthony's Hospice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.