1/1
Sherry Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Sherry R. Freeman, 56, died at 1:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born October 18, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jon J. and Linda L. (Roberts) Schmoeller of Alton. Mrs. Freeman worked as an LPN for OSF St. Anthony's Health Center for 25 years. On December 20, 1985 she married Dennis L. Freeman in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Ashley Calame (Nick) of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Madison, Lillian and Jase Calame; and two step children, Chad Freeman of Florida and Stacy Aquino (Je'sus) of Florida. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Della M. Freeman of Godfrey; three sisters, Deanna Gunter (David) of Alton, Lori Bloom (Ron) of Godfrey, and Elizabeth Hisaw (Jon) of Godfrey; brothers- and sisters-in-law Brenda Harp (Doug), Kenneth Freeman (Debra), Kevin Freeman (Lori), and Jean Johns (Scott); as well as numerous, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Howard Freeman, and her grandparents, Bud and Pearl Schmoeller and Bob and Mary Roberts.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center or OSF St. Anthony's Hospice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved