EAST ALTON — Sherry L. Mazzarella, 58, passed away at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Born Jan. 3, 1961, in Marble Hill, Missouri, she was the daughter of Lulla (Shanks) Mazzarella, of Wood River, Illinois, and the late Paul Lewis Mazzarella.

Sherry worked as a bartender and will be remembered as a very caring, loving and giving person.

Surviving in addition to her mother is two stepsons, Gary Wilmurth Jr., of Hartford and Danny Wilmurth, of Wood River; daughter, Nicole Wilmurth, of Roxana, Illinois; sisters, Debbie Gray, of Wood River, and Dawn (Bill) Blasingiim, of East Alton; and, a niece and four nephews.

Her father and brother, Paul Mazzarella, preceded in death.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. John Lile will officiate.