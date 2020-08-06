1/1
Sherry McQuaid
1965 - 2020
SHIPMAN — Sherry Lynn McQuaid, 55, of Shipman, died at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.

She was born June 17, 1965, in Belleville, to the late Frank and Thelma (Beck) Whitten. Sherry married Rodney Lee McQuaid on October 12, 1984 in Alton. He survives. She had worked as a Registered Nurse before retiring.

In addition to her husband, Rodney, she is survived by her sister Gloria Joyce; sister-in-law Sherrie (Randy) Durbin; brother-in-law Skip (Marcia) McQuaid; mother-in-law Kay McQuaid; five nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Thelma, and bother in law Dallas Joyce.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon on Monday, Aug. 10, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman. Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Gift of Hope.

The family requests that all guests wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid physical contact with the family. Condolences may be left at www.andesonfamilyfuneral.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Shipman
AUG
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Shipman
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Shipman
565 W. Railroad St.
Shipman, IL 62685
618-372-3712
