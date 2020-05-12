ALTON — Sherry M. Price, 70, of Alton, Illinois, died Sunday evening, May 10, 2020 at Robbings Manor in Brighton, Illinois. Born in Alton on Dec. 19, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Betty (Kennedy) Donelson. Surviving are her son, David (Laura) Gates, Sr.; and daughter, Tina Price; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; also her sons, Jimmy Price and Kyle Skelton. She also has five surviving brothers and four surviving sisters. Per her wishes, Sherry will be cremated and requested no services. Condolences may be left online at:airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time.



