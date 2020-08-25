1/1
Sherryl Shannon
CARROLLTON — Sherryl Kaye Shannon, 76, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, with her husband, daughter and dear friend, Jenny, by her side.

Born in Carrollton on May 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Newell W. and Nina Mae (Davidson) Trusty.

She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Shannon and he survives.

Also surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Doug Wagner of Jerseyville, Illinois; her favorite oldest grandson, Drake Kanallakan; and her favorite youngest grandson, Dax Kanallakan; her brother, Terry (wife Vickie) Trusty of Carrollton; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Dean) Walker of Greenfield, Illinois, and Judy (David) Gonzales of White Rock, New Mexico; nieces and nephews, Matt (Susanne) Trusty of Troy, Missouri, Sherry (Mike ) Kinser , Jan (Ron) Plogger and Lori McAdams all of Greenfield, Scott (Anne) Walker of Rockbridge, Illinois, Amber Ford, of Jerseyville, Mark (Andrea) Gonzales of Treachas, New Mexico, and Carrie (Jonathan) Atencio of Dixon.

Sherryl worked for 45 years as a RN at Boyd Health Services. She took great pride in being Director of Nurses at Reisch Nursing Home for 34 years and later worked at Boyd completing chart review, Rural Health Cardiac Clinic and volunteering in the gift shop.

She was a member of Epsilon Theta Sorority and the Eldred American Legion Auxiliary.

In 1962, Sherryl was honored to be crowned Miss Greene County.

She loved being with her family, spending time at the cabin on the Mississippi River, planning and attending the Class of 1962 and Passavant Nursing get-togethers being the life of the party and drinking margaritas.

Most of all, she loved being her two grandsons biggest fan at any sport they chose to play; and being the grandma in the stands for their friends as well.

Graveside rites will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at the Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Boyd Health Care Services. Due to obvious COVID-19 concerns, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed by those attending services for the health and safety of all.

Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
(217) 942-6818
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Jim Jones
Friend
