HOWALD
BUNKER HILL — Sherwood B. "Chub" Howald, 90, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at his residence on Monday, May 27, 2019. Friends may call on Friday, May 31 at Kravanya Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Wood Davis Cemetery in Woodburn. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Education Foundation or Methodist Food Pantry. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.