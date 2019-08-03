SHIRLEY F. MISKELL and

FRED L. 'TOOTSIE' MISELL SR.

WOOD RIVER — Shirley F. Miskell, age 81, of Wood River, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 peacefully at her home with her beloved husband and children by her side.

She was born March 19, 1938, in Catrine, MO, the daughter of Judd and Chapel (Weaver) Henson. She married Fred Miskell on July 11, 1952.

Shirley is survived by her children and their spouses, Sharron (Glen) Williams of Wood River, Fred (Shirley) Miskell, Jr of Brighton, CO, and a Daughter-in-Law, Patricia Diane Miskell of Bunker Hill; two sisters, Barb Johnson of Hayti, MO and Sue (Bob) Sweeny of Sikeston, MO; six grandchildren, David Davis, Jr., Dawn (Kenny) Crutchley, Michelle (Randy) Doscher, Andrea (Scott) Wolfmeier, Andrew (Darlene) Williams, and Christian White; and many great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Danny Miskell.

Fred L. "Tootsie" Miskell Sr., age 84, of Wood River, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

He was born September 14, 1934, in Lilbourn, MO, the son of Jonny and Berthie (Fortner) Miskell. He married Shirley F. Henson on July 11, 1952.

Fred is survived by his children and their spouses, Sharron (Glen) Williams of Wood River, Fred (Shirley) Miskell, Jr of Brighton, CO, and a Daughter-in-Law, Patricia Diane Miskell of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren, David Davis, Jr., Dawn (Kenny) Crutchley, Michelle (Randy) Doscher, Andrea (Scott) Wolfmeier, Andrew (Darlene) Williams, and Christian White; and many great-grandchildren.

Fred was proceeded in death by his parents; a son, Danny Miskell; and 4 brothers, Charlie Morris, Richard Miskell, Gary Miskell, and John L. Miskell.

Fred and Shirley spent 69 wonderful years together, 67 of that as husband and wife. They had a strong sense of community, and an even stronger faith. Their loyal canine companion, Pookie was always at their side. Friday evening dinner dates were something that they always looked forward to.

Shirley was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She spent many years serving as an ordained Pennecostal Pastor. She was loved and respected by her congregation; known for her comforting nature and outstanding faith. She loved to cook with an old southern style, ride horses, and scrapbook.

Fred was a hard working husband, and a passionate father and grandfather. He was a jack of all trades; working as a construction worker, heavy machine operator, and restaurant owner before finding his calling as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and playing guitar for the congregation at Shirley's church. He retired from Page Trucking after accomplishing 4 million safe driving miles over 57 years. Fred was also a 3rd Degree Blue Lodge Mason.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Bishop Danny Neal will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made to The .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com