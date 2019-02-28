SHIRLEY BAITER

ALTON — Shirley H. Baiter, 89, of Bethalto, Illinois, died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born to William and Henrietta (Ferguson) Hembrow on Feb. 3, 1930. Shirley married Albert Baiter in Piggott, Arizona on June 29, 1951; he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1991.

Shirley worked as a selector for Owens-Illinois Glass Works and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.

She is survived by one sister, Imajean Jones of Bethalto; and and seven nieces and nephews, Kay McQuaid, David Moran, Nancy Hart, Suprina Schmidt, William Jones, Jeff Jones, and Richard Jackson.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley is preceded in death by four sisters, Kathryn McNelly, Mary Miller, Helen Hardin and Jessye Moran.

Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with Father Don Wolford officiating.

