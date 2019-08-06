SHIRLEY BROWNING

GODFREY — Shirley Mae Browning, 88, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Shirley was born in Wood River, Illinois to Worthy George Exton and Beatrice Florella Exton on June 28, 1931. She attended Roxana High School and graduated in 1949. Shirley worked at Olin after graduation until her marriage to Glenn Browning in 1950. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to her family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Worthy and Beatrice Exton, her sister, Betty Moxey, and brothers, Worthy Exton and Maurice Exton, sister-in-law, Bonnie Exton, brother-in-law, Ross Moxey, niece, Pamela Exton, and nephews Tim Moxey, Tom Moxey, and Danny Moxey.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 69 years, Glenn Browning, children Rebecca Hogle (Tom), Beth Hamilton (Greg), Tyler Browning (Rose), and Tamara Hamel (John); grandchildren Carly Hogle, Lesley Hogle, Cooke Hogle, Leah Diffey, Marcus Hamilton, Mallory Bruns, Andrew Hamilton, Victoria Browning, Cassandra Copley, Wally Stepp, Aaron Stepp, Brittani Sheldon, Clinton Hamel; great grandchildren Mia Hogle, Lylah Diffey, Isabelle Diffey, Hadleigh Hamilton, Makenzie Stone, Braylin Stone, Ethan Stone, Finn Bruns, Ruby Bruns, Addelyn Hamilton, Gavin Hamilton, Nora Hamilton, Gretta Flynn, Brayden Florez, Keegan Copley, Dalton Strobe, AJ Stepp, Landon Stepp, Jaxon Stepp, Elayna Sheldon, Sydney Sheldon, Elyse Hamel, and Alice Hamel.

Shirley enjoyed singing, sewing, reading, traveling, and researching natural cures for any and every ailment. But, most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Shirley was a fierce prayer warrior and loved the Lord with all her heart.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1-4 p.m.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Teen Challenge at http://www.teenchallengepeoria.org/.