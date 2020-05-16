Shirley Clendenen
ELDRED — Shirley Clendenen, 86, of Eldred, Illinois, died on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Born on March 2, 1934 in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Linda (Freitas) Carreira. Surviving are her children, Glen "Rebel" Clendenen of Eldred, and Janelle (Joe) Ritter of Jerseyville, Illlinois; grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Clendenen, Jeremy (Roxie) Clendenen, Misty (Joe) Widlowski, Mandy Schnelten, and Gabe Ritter; great-grandchildren, Jerricah, Brady, Bryce, Cole, Kenadi, Carter, Jocie, Brant, Brody, Dejah, and Shane; and great-great grandchildren, Leigh, Lilly, and Jacari; a brother, Ralph Carreira of Phoenix, Arizona; and a sister, Audrey (Ed) Burroughs of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sharon Newton; and her brothers, Clayton and Robert Carreira. Shirley worked for many years at the Carrollton, Illinois, IGA and was a bar manager at the Eldred American Legion. She loved to play cards, knit and her family. Due to current conditions in our country, private services will be held. Memorials may be made to Eldred Memorial Gardens and mailed to Airsman-Hires Funeral Home: P.O. Box 112 Carrollton, IL 62016. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.

