ALTON — Shirley Ann Crabtree, 82, died at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. Born July 24, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of Vernon J. and Lorene (Chilton) Dykeman.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Alton. In 1999 she retired from the collections department at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. On Aug, 30, 1957 she married Donald Crabree in Alton. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna Belcher (Chaz Smith) of Denver, Colorado, and Kelly Lenhardt (Marty) of Alton; five grandchildren, Ashley Belcher (Courtney), Katie Belcher (Anthony), Taylor Belcher (Kaycie), Kayla Lenhardt-Price (Eric), and Brendan Lenhardt (Katelynn); three great-grandchildren, Joshua and Amber Henry, and Ryker; also surviving is a brother, Fred Dykeman (Marilyn) of Godfrey, Illinois, and a sister, Mary Lou Rowden (Gary) of Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Gross. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Jim Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.