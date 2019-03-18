SHIRLEY CUNNINGHAM

BETHALTO — Shirley P. Cunningham, 75, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home.

Born Aug. 2, 1943 in Gideon, Missouri, she was a daughter of Jule and Irene (Vandergriff) McNealy.

She married Jay M. Cunningham in Medora, Illinois in 1961. He preceded her in death July 28, 2013.

Shirley worked as a housekeeper for St. Anthony's Hospital for many years, retiring in 1996. She loved sewing and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed Bingo and participating in church activities.

Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Kay (Gary) Ferguson of Bethalto, Illinois and S. Ann Davis of Evans, Louisiana; a son, Timothy Cunningham of Sumner, Illinois; 6 grandchildren, Timothy Cunningham, Jr., Kori Cunningham, John McMillian, Jr., Christopher McMillian, Jesse Davis and Caleb Williams; two step grandchildren, Randi Rae and Joey Patton; 5 great grandchildren, Kyler Cordle, Kenzlee McMillian, Johnny McMillian III, Scarlet Davis and Harrison James Davis; and four sisters, Opal Holt of Texas, Dorothy Hicks of Michigan, Pat Johnson of Glen Carbon, Illinois and Judy (Tom) Halbrook of Troy, Illinois.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mildred Branch and Lavon Smith; two brothers, Bobby and Marion McNealy; and a grandson, Branden Davis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22. Brother Larry Blankley will officiate.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

