Shirley Dunphy

ALTON — Shirley B. Dunphy, age 85, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

Shirley was born on November 22,1934 in Carrollton, Illinois, the youngest child of Charles and Blanche King. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1952 and worked in the school office until 1953 when she entered St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1956 and began her career as the office nurse for Dr.'s Morrison and Allen.

She married Frank (Spider) Dunphy on August 16, 1957 at St. Mary's Church presided over by Msgr Suddes. They were blessed with 5 children and recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Shirley worked at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton for almost 40 years and spent the last years of her nursing career as night supervisor. She " loved every minute of it". Her nursing colleagues became lifelong friends and companions.

Spider and Shirley loved to travel and had many "driving" vacations across the US visiting friends and family. She was an avid Cardinals football fan and enjoyed their season tickets, rarely missing a game. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading books, going to the casino and playing video poker. Biloxi, Tunica and Las Vegas were some of her favorite vacation spots. She and her girlfriends enjoyed their afternoons on the Argosy casino boat in Alton but spending time with her family/children was what she enjoyed the most.

Shirley suffered a stroke in November 2007 and resided at Riverside for close to 13 years where she impacted the staff and other residents with her positive outlook and friendly demeanor.

She is survived by her husband, Spider, and her children: Bridget (Bill) Riley, Maureen Dunphy, Chris (Janice) Dunphy, Kevin ( Elizabeth) Dunphy and Erin Dunphy. She was blessed and survived by many grandchildren: Abby (Tyler) Cropp, Jenna (Adam) Miller, Nicholas Dunphy, Natalie (Josh) Thacker, Brendan Dunphy and Sean Dunphy. Also, great grandchildren Cora Miller, Macoy Cropp and Lily Thacker. There are many nieces, nephews and cousins who held a special place in her heart.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her two brothers, Charles and Bob King as well as her sisters-in-law Norma Dunphy, Becky Glowacki and Mary Lou McCollum and her brothers-in-law Jack and Tom Dunphy.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Riverside (Rosewood) for their support, kindness and loving care they provided to Shirley over the years. Additionally, we would like to thank the Hospice team for their compassion these past months.

There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's on Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. followed by private burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary 's Church.