GLEN CARBON — Shirley M. Foote, 84, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 4:29 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 2, 1935 in Roodhouse, a daughter of the late Frank and Hazel (May) Cockrill. She married Joseph F. Foote Sr. on June 27, 1953 in Venice, Illinois; he died Aug. 20, 2006.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or to the . Professional services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, irwinchapel.com.