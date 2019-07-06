Shirley Foote (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL
62034
(618)-288-9500
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Hill Memorial Estates
Glen Carbon, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GLEN CARBON — Shirley M. Foote, 84, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 4:29 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 2, 1935 in Roodhouse, a daughter of the late Frank and Hazel (May) Cockrill. She married Joseph F. Foote Sr. on June 27, 1953 in Venice, Illinois; he died Aug. 20, 2006.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or to the . Professional services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, irwinchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.