1/1
Shirley Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Shirley Jean (Darr) Henderson, 91, passed away peacefully at 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Shirley was born on Feb. 16, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was the daughter of the late Gordon and Ruth (Ashford) Darr.

The family moved to Illinois when Shirley was a teenager and graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois.

She was employed as a Maintenance Clerk at Olin Brass, where she retired in 1992.

Shirley loved vacationing with her children and traveling the country with Red Allen.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Ella J. and Roger C. Jones of Brighton, Illinois; three sons, Michael L. Henderson of Godfrey, Illinois, Dan E. Henderson of Grafton, Illinois, and Gordon Douglas Henderson of Kane, Illinois; along with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Clarissa "Richi" and Byron Dennis; a son, Charles J. Henderson; two sisters, Betty Voyles and Pat Bernt; three brothers, Harry Darr, Jack Darr and Donald Darr; as well as two daughters-in-law, Kathleen Henderson and Debbie Henderson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people may be inside the funeral at a time, masks must be worn and social distancing measures followed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon, Saturday, Nov. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

Funeral services will be conducted outdoors to allow any who desire to attend the opportunity to do so.

Rev. Jerry Wade will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved